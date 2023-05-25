GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) — A new fireworks is opening in Grove City.

The new Phantom Fireworks location will be at 1700 Buckeye Place. A grand opening is set for early June.

This new location marks the 82nd permanent showroom for the Youngstown-based company.

In addition to its own products, Phantom Fireworks also sells fireworks from brands such as Pyro Planet, Brothers, Wolf Pack, Black Cat and Phantom’s exclusive Grucci Collection, Silver Salute and more.

Phantom veterans Travis Snavely and Antonio Flores will oversee operations at the new store.