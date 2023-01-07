YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new councilperson has been chosen to represent the Fifth Ward in Youngstown, Ohio.

Former Campbell Police chief and current security chief for the Youngstown school district Pat Kelly will be the new councilman.

Kelly replaces Lauren McNally who was recently elected as a state representative.

Kelly says he plans to bring his experience in law enforcement to the position.

“I’m the kind of person that I will answer your calls and I will take care of the problem. You get a kind of unique person in me because, crime is real big, I know obviously from my occupation. So I’m able to actually go out with the community police officer because I ran the community police unit before I retired from Youngstown,” Kelly said.

Prior to becoming police chief in Campbell, Kelly was a Youngstown Police detective, with more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Kelly was voted into the position with majority votes by the Mahoning County Democratic Party Central Committee members. He was up against nine others battling for the position.

Kelly will finish out McNally’s term and says he plans to run again in the next race.