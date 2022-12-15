YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the weather turns colder, local agencies are taking steps to help the homeless in our area find warm places to sleep at night.

Catholic Charities has operated the Voice of Hope shelter on Glenwood Avenue for women and children for the last couple of years. The facility quickly reached its capacity.

Recently, the agency took over a second facility at the corner of Homestead and Indianola Avenues to be used as another shelter location.

“We’ve run a waiting list for quite a while. We were able to lease the former Daybreak facility from Compass, and we’re right now doing some work on it, painting, getting some furniture in there so that we can house more, shelter more women and children” said Nancy Voitus, a spokesperson for Catholic Charities.

Administrators hope to have the new shelter open by mid-January.