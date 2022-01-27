LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. announced Thursday that the company will operate its sixth and largest lithium-ion battery recycling Spoke facility at the Ultium Cells, LLC battery cell manufacturing site in Lordstown.

Ultium Cells is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution. Li-Cycle said this new Spoke continues its focus on growing its integrated Spoke & Hub network in North America.

The company’s new Spoke facility will be co-located on the same site as Ultium Cells’ battery cell manufacturing factory in Lordstown. It will support Li-Cycle’s previously announced multi-year agreement to process the battery manufacturing scrap from that factory.

Ultium Cells will construct a new building for the company’s recycling facility, and Li-Cycle will install and operate its Spoke technology and equipment at the facility after construction is complete.

Li-Cycle said the co-located Spoke will enhance its ability to serve Ultium Cells’ recycling needs by providing on-site conversion of battery manufacturing scrap to intermediate products.

The company expects its Ohio facility to substantially reduce the costs associated with moving and handling battery manufacturing scrap materials, given its proximity to Ultium Cells’ factory.

Ajay Kochhar, president, CEO and co-founder of Li-Cycle, said the company is excited to collaborate on this facility and site.

“Building this Spoke facility alongside Ultium Cells’ plant is expected to substantially optimize costs and logistics as we transform manufacturing scrap from the plant into highly valuable material, using our unique, sustainable and fit-for-purpose approach,” Kochhar said.

Once complete, the local facility will have the capacity to process up to 15,000 tonnes of battery manufacturing scrap and battery materials per year, bringing Li-Cycle’s total global recycling capacity to 55,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery input per year.

The Spoke facility is expected to be operational in early 2023 and is anticipated to create at least 35 new jobs.