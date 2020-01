You can see the In a New Light exhibit at the museum until April 12

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new exhibit for the Butler Institute of American Art for the new year.

On Sunday, the museum kicked off an extensive exhibit that shows the evolution of American Impressionism.

The work is from the Bank of America Collection and has pieces from more than 75 artists.

You can see the In a New Light exhibit at the museum until April 12.