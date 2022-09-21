WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new execution date has been set for convicted killer Danny Lee Hill.

After several delays and appeals, Hill is now set to be executed on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Hill has been on Ohio’s Death Row since February 1986 after he was sentenced to death for the 1985 attack, rape and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has criticized the slow movement in the case. He has asked the legislature to explore other methods of execution since the state has had trouble obtaining the drugs used in its lethal injection process.

A spokesperson for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said any change in the execution process would have to be made by lawmakers.

Hill’s most recent appeal involves bite mark evidence that Watkins says has already been adjudicated but has been sent down to be heard by a district court. The Ohio Attorney General has been granted an extension until September 27, 2022, to reply to the motion.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.