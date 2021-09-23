New event to bring fun, seasonal activities to Leetonia

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re a fan of fall, you may want to head to Leetonia this Saturday. This will be the first year of the village’s fall festival.

There will be activities such as crafts, food trucks and some fun for the kids.

Many of the events going on at the fall festival will go toward different aspects of the village.

And while this may be the first fall festival in Leetonia, the village is no stranger to these type of events.

“Leetonia lost the Artisan Festival and the Fireman’s Festival, so we had a group of ladies, young women, come together and decided to start re-hosting a new event, and we decided a fall festival would be the best for the village and it wouldn’t compete against all the fairs, like we’ve experienced in the past,” said Mayor Kevin Siembida.

The festival will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in downtown Leetonia.