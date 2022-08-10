LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A new venue has been secured for a local campaign rally featuring Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Eventbrite website where the tickets are available lists the location as being at the Metroplex Expo Center on Motor Inn Drive in Liberty Township. Representatives at the center confirmed Wednesday that a political event was taking place there on Friday, Aug. 19.

There was some confusion Tuesday as to the location of the event after the owner of the Maronite Center, where the event was initially advertised as being held, said he told organizers that he already had another event there that day.

The event was being organized by Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump political advocacy group.

Though the event is free, tickets are required for entry.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.