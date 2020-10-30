New event center opens at Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles

You would think during the pandemic many projects were put on pause, but not this one

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new event center is now open at the Eastwood Mall. It’s connected to the Residence Inn by Marriott.

You would think during the pandemic many projects were put on pause, but not this one.

“Even through COVID-19 era, construction was able to move right along, not skip a beat and we’ve been open since September,” said Michael Patrone, with the Eastwood Event Centre.

Construction for the Eastwood Event Centre started in November 2019, providing spacious rooms able to hold any event you can think of.

“It is going to be cross-functional. We have the capabilities to have very small events — board meetings, training sessions. We want to recognized as one of those facilities between Cleveland and Pittsburgh,” Patrone said.

The center also offers large scale events like weddings, trade shows and even birthday parties.

Despite COVID-19, they have been holding events, but with social distancing guidelines.

“Right now, we’re finished with about 12 to finish this year and then we’ll have more in 2021. We do have a few weddings already in the books for 2021,” Patrone said.

Communications Director of the Eastwood Mall Joe Bell says this center was needed in the Valley.

“We wanted to make sure the Eastwood Mall is on the forefront of what can be. It’s evolving away from a shopping mall into sort of a multi-use facility for lots of people,” Bell said.

Bell says the goal of this facility was to compliment everything at the Eastwood Mall Complex.

“All the shopping, all the other restaurants, all the hotels that are available here. When you put that all together, it makes for a great destination for people who want to have events,” Bell said.

The Eastwood Event Centre is open for booking future events.

