EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — New to East Liverpool, the city now has its first and only electric vehicle charger downtown.

Located at 433 Broadway Street in the parking lot of the new Pear Tree Shop, the machine can charge two vehicles at a time.

The charging station was installed and paid for by the Pear Tree Shop.

According to the Department of Energy, there are more than 21,000 registered EVs in Ohio. There were less than 3,000 in 2016.