New escape room attraction opens in Southern Park Mall in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new attraction in Boardman is now open in the Southern Park Mall.

Escape Boardman Hotel offers guests several escape-room experiences.

“Our set is the setting of an old Hollywood, haunted hotel, and when you walk in, we ask our guests what room you’re checking into and then we have various escape rooms,” said co-owner Nancy Smith.

Smith said the idea came about from the massive Halloween parties she and the other four owners would throw each year. Each year, they would accumulate more and more props, and eventually decided to open their own business.

“It’s something unique to do on the weekends, on the holidays, when school’s out,” she said.

Currently, they have two rooms available. One is a virtual-reality escape room.

“Everyone puts on a headset, and it has very intense, 3-D graphics… And even though you’re standing in one spot, you feel like you’re right in the game, moving. You are able to teleport to get to the various places you need to be in the game,” she said.

The virtual room has eight different game themes you can choose from.

The other room is in the theme of an insane asylum. Guests must solve clues and puzzles to make their way out.

Smith said they have several other rooms in the works, including an “Annabelle” room. She currently has an “Annabelle” doll in the lobby that was used in the horor film.

Smith said they also cater to groups for birthday parties, weddings or just those looking to have some fun.

Escape Boardman Hotel is open Thursdays through Sundays. You can book your slot by going on the company’s website, or calling 330-707-4660.