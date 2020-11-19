New equipment now available in Valley to help treat prostate cancer

The $3 million piece of equipment which is used for radiation in treatment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Doctors say the Mahoning Valley has one of the state’s highest rates for prostate cancer in men.

It can only be found through screenings and exams. Prostate Cancer has no signs of symptoms.

There’s a good treatment option for the 700 local men who are diagnosed every year. The Partners for Urology Health Center is in partnership between Bon Secours Mercy Health, Southwoods and N.E.O. Urology Associates.

It has a $3 million piece of equipment which is used for radiation in treatment.

Dr. Mark Memo, with N.E.O. Urology Associates, says they’ve had great success with the center.

“It’s helped reduce some of the side effects that you would see with some other forms of radiation,” Memo said. “The center has been a tremendous success, and it’s really helped out men that are deemed good candidates for radiation to have the best possible treatment, locally.”

Partners for Urology Health opened in 2010, and has radiated over 2,000 men at the center.

