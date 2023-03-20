YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new public alert and warning system is rolling out for Mahoning County.

The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) will be tested Wednesday with the statewide tornado drill.

IPAWS allows public safety agencies to transmit emergency information via radio, television, electronic billboards and cellular phones.

Emergencies such as weather warnings, earthquakes, 911 outages, civil dangers, evacuation or shelter-in-place orders can be broadcast.

The system can also keep waring contained to a certain area.

“This will allow us to quickly transmit accurate and authenticated emergency information to Mahoning County residents, keeping them updated and safe,” said Mahoning County EMA Director Andrew Frost.

Severe weather alerts will be the primary use of the system, which will come from the National Weather Service.

Other IPAWS alerts will come from Mahoning County EMA.