New Dunkin’ on Youngstown’s south side should open in May

There is a 1,500 sq. ft. parcel available for another business to buy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction has begun on the 2,200 sq. ft. building that will house a Dunkin’ at the corner of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard.

Anthony Trevena, of the Western Reserve Port Authority, said the weather has been good, and the Dunkin’ should be ready to serve around the beginning of May.

He said those at Dunkin’ are excited about the new business and that a separate 1,500 sq. ft. parcel is available for a food-service related business next to it.

Trevena said it’s a high-traffic area complete with a PNC ATM, and anyone who moved in would be able to benefit from that traffic.

Anyone interested in the parcel should contact the Western Reserve Port Authority.