New Dunkin location coming to Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A landmark bank building that has long been the focal point of one of Youngstown’s busiest intersections will soon be demolished and replaced with a Dunkin.

It’s at Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard.

The building was constructed in 1957, and for years it housed the First Federal Savings Bank.

The Western Reserve Port Authority recently took ownership of the property.

Renovating the building would cost too much, so it was decided to demolish it and build a Dunkin.

Another business, possibly another fast food franchise, is also being planned for the site.

The site is also where the first Handel’s ice cream was located, which operated out of a gas station.

One of the underground tanks remains and must be filled in with concrete before demolition can begin.

