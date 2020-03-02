New Dollar General store opens in Youngstown

The new store, located on Youngstown-Poland Road, will be celebrating its official grand opening with door prizes and deals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dollar General’s newest store in the Valley has officially opened in Youngstown.

The new store, located on Youngstown-Poland Road, will be celebrating its official grand opening on Saturday, March 7, at 8 a.m. with door prizes and deals.

Dollar General said the first 50 shoppers will receive a $10 gift card to the store and the first 200 will get a tote bag.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”