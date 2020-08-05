New docuseries partially filmed in Youngstown premieres Wednesday night

"The Con" is about the 2008 financial crisis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new docuseries called “The Con” premieres virtually Wednesday night on social media, and some of it was filmed in Youngstown.

The five-part series takes an investigative approach into the causes of the 2008 financial crisis and its lasting impact.

Writer and director Eric Vaughan and associate producer Cindy Castro-DiRusso said about 40 to 45 background actors in the series are from Youngstown. They also shot many scenes downtown on Federal Street.

“Youngstown actually had a lot of great locations to offer so we ended up shooting a large portion of our recreates for especially Episode One in Youngstown, Ohio,” Vaughan said.

“The Con” premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live.

The theatrical release is on Aug. 7.