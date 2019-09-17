New disc golf course opens in Canfield

A new disc golf course opened at the MetroParks Farm in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new disc golf course opened Tuesday in Canfield.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new MetroParks Farm Disc Golf Course located at 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road.

The course includes a 9-hole learn-to-play course and an 18-hole championship course.

“Maybe somebody that is older and advanced plays, and they want to bring their kids out, their grandkids out and introduce them to the game of disc golf. This is the perfect facility. It is obviously picturesque, and there is plenty of other things to do there at the farm,” said Justin Rogers, planning manager for Mill Creek MetroParks.

The disc golf project is part of the MetroParks’ five-year capital improvement plan.

The course was funded in part by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.