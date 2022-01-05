YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve never been to the OH WOW! children’s center in downtown Youngstown, its new executive director says you may want to consider making a visit.

“2022 is gonna be a big year for OH WOW!,” said Marvin Logan, Jr., executive director of OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology.

Logan says he has big plans in store for the place with new programs coming. Though he can’t go into detail just quite yet, he says they’re excited about what’s coming.

“What I can say is that they’re going to be in areas such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality as well as computer science,” Logan said.

But until those new programs begin, there’s still plenty of fun, educational activities to take part in — from reporting the weather to learning how air waves work; you can even fly a plane in a virtual simulator.

There’s an echo pipe that reaches all the way to the ceiling, and you can learn about how different things are made and how they function. And it’s all hands-on.

“All of our exhibits have an opportunity to have a touch point somewhere in STEM, whether it’s the generation of energy, whether it is the ability to build through micro-electronics or engineering,” he said.

The whole point is to build a bridge between kids and the STEM world.

“There’s a huge need for as many opportunities to expose students to STEM learning because it provides them the opportunity to be critical thinkers and problem-solvers,” Logan said.

The museum has activities for all ages, but one of Logan’s goals is to create more activities focused toward the high school age groups to help prepare them for their futures.

OH WOW! is open from 9-11 a.m. and noon – 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. It’s open to individuals, groups, classes and even parties and events. Further information is available on Oh Wow!’s website.