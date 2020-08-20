New development in Boardman expected to attract business, address flood control

The site will be leveled before a Speedway gas station and convenience store will be built

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new development project in Boardman should produce more business growth along Route 224 and some much-needed flood control for the area.

The last business has vacated its space in a small plaza near the corner of Route 224 and West Boulevard. The site will be leveled before a Speedway gas station and convenience store will be built.

There is a noticeable elevation change for such a small area, and the township says the project will have to follow Boardman’s updated environmental regulations.

“None of those facilities has storm water retention, and none of them meet the current green space requirements. So, the new businesses coming in there are basically upgrading that whole site, cleaning it up, and those other tenants are all finding other locations,” said Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree.

That area is already zoned commercial, Loree said, and no changes were required for a gas station.

He expects work on the project could begin as soon as the developer obtains the needed construction permits from the county.