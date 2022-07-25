SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Police released additional details in their investigation into the death of an unborn child.

Investigators in Sebring say a woman who was 8 weeks pregnant came to the police station on July 10 to report that she was assaulted by 21-year-old Jacob Fullerton. He was immediately arrested on domestic violence charges.

About four days later, investigators say the woman began experiencing complications from the assault and a fetal heartbeat was no longer present.

After consulting with prosecutors, a warrant for murder was issued for Fullerton.

He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Saturday on the murder charge.

Fullerton was also facing felony domestic violence and assault charges in the case.

As of Monday, a court date was not listed.