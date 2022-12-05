MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – New details are emerging surrounding a man arrested last week suspected of escaping police custody in Mercer county.

Chad McCormick, 48, was charged with felony escape on Nov. 24, according to a PSP press release.

In a criminal complaint shared with First News, police say McCormick was on work release on Wednesday, November 23, at the Mercer County Jail. McCormick left the jail to work at International Timber and Veneer in Jackson Center. He was to return at 7:30 a.m. the following morning but never did.

McCormick had previously signed the Mercer County Jail Work Release Application that mandated his return to the jail, according to the complaint.

When he did not return, McCormick was charged with felony escape. Officers from the Mercer county sheriff’s department arrested McCormick at Sharon Regional Hospital on Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 15. McCormick’s bond is set at $50,000.

McCormick pleaded guilty in August to retail theft.