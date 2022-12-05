BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – First News is learning new details on the police chase Friday that started in Brookfield and included a helicopter.

Wayne Sailar’s first charge for the chase is inducing panic out of Brookfield for allegedly involving police in an over 24-hour manhunt while driving a stolen four-wheeler.

Brookfield police have been pursuing Sailar for months following his “crime spree mostly consisting of stealing vehicles,” according to a police report.

The report states the chase started around 7 a.m. Thursday when Sailar was first spotted on the stolen four-wheeler. Police say the suspect has multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including fleeing and vehicle theft charges.

Sailar was also wanted by Pennsylvania Probation after previously ramming a probation vehicle a couple of years ago, according to the report.

Police say Sailar was known in the past to carry weapons and the search for him was extensive because of his past violent history, crime spree, drug dependency and concerning mental health statements.

Police say Sailar was located in the woods behind Orangeville Apartments in Hermitage. He was turned over to Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Police stated in their report that inducing panic charges would be filed against Sailor as he “yet again fled from police, prompting a massive police response and disrupting many residents that were trying to hunt in the woods. His entire crime spree as a whole, not just on these couple days, caused public inconvenience and alarm, as is evident by the massive response of thanks from the community after communicating the fear they had to go outside while he was on the run.”

When First News reached out to Mercer County Jail for more information, officials responded with just some of his charges, including receiving advanced payment for services out of Lawrence County, absconding supervision out of Mercer County, fleeing to allude in Trumbull County and more.

Both Mercer County Jail officials and Brookfield police told First News that they expect many more charges to be filed this week out of Trumbull, Lawrence and Mercer counties. Brookfield police even mentioned nine additional past charges that Sailar will have to answer to in court.

Mercer County Jail officials say Sailar will stay in Pennsylvania until all his charges are filed and carried through there. After that, he will be extradited to Trumbull County Jail to receive more charges and fight his battle in court.

No bail has been set at this time.