NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are giving new information on the Friday night shooting that sent an 11-year-old girl to the hospital.

A Niles captain says teenage drinking and negligence led to the shooting of an 11-year-old girl Friday night.

Three people were arrested and charged in the shooting, including two juveniles.

Niles police said an investigation suggests teenage drinking was the suspected cause of the shooting. Police also say the shooting was unintentional.

The victim was not drinking and “the negligence pertains to other juveniles present and the adult that was charged,” says Niles Police Captain John Marshall.

Tawny Stewart, 37, of Warren, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors and providing alcohol to minors.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and underage consumption of alcohol.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged with negligent assault with a firearm and underage consumption of alcohol.

Captain Marshall said police may pursue additional charges for the suspects.

Jennifer Rodriguez contributed to this report.