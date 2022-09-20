BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Police released new details Tuesday in the case of a former sheriff’s deputy suspected of murder, including the name of the victim.

On Saturday around 7:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 1800 block of Lealand Avenue after 49-year-old Michael N. Bruno called 911 saying he’d shot his father and did not know where the gun was, according to a police report. Bruno then said his illness made him do it.

When police arrived on the scene, reports say they found Bruno on his lawn with blood on his hands, arms, shirt, face and head.

When more officers entered the house, they found 74-year-old Michael J. Bruno, the suspect’s father, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

One officer spoke with Bruno after he was arrested. Bruno stated he had been sick for over a week with what he suspected was COVID-19 and had used rapid tests, according to the report. Bruno then repeated that the disease made him have a gun, the report stated.

“This disease is taking over America,” Bruno said, according to the police report.

Bruno then told the officer he had other guns but shot his father with his “baby Glock,” according to the report. He said he bought the gun while he was a police officer.

According to the report, officers found lots of ammo and at least three firearms on the scene.

Bruno was transported to Mercy Health Youngstown, cleared and then taken to the Mahoning County Jail. He faces two felony charges of aggravated murder and domestic violence. He is due back in court next Tuesday at 11 a.m. His bond is set at $500,000.

The suspect worked as a Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputy from 2000 to 2006, when he retired. First News is working to find out the nature of his employment there and retirement.

Police reported the victim’s death to his wife at the nursing home where she resides.

The case is still under investigation.