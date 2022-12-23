HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – There’s a new deputy chief of police in Hermitage after the former deputy was appointed chief.

Deputy Chief Chad Nych was appointed Deputy Chief of Police – Operations at the Hermitage Police Department effective Sunday, according to a press release from City Manager Gary Hinkson.

Deputy Chief Nych replaces Adam Piccirillo, who was appointed chief just a few weeks ago on December 10.

Deputy Chief Nych has served in the Hermitage police department for 14 years. For the past eight years, he has been a patrol corporal. He previously served as an officer in Grove City and Sharon.

Chief Piccirillo highly recommended Nych, stating, “Corporal Nych is respected, trusted, skilled and dispositioned for the demands of the position of Deputy Chief of Police and I am confident he will make an outstanding addition to our team.”

Deputy Chief Nych will report directly to Chief Piccirillo.