New date set for Youngstown beerfest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Last year’s “Groundhog Day Beerfest” in Youngstown was held just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but this year organizers had to make a change.

The event is a big February fundraiser for the Youngstown Rotary Club to help local charitable organizations. Last’s year’s event, brought in enough money to provide $20,000 for the local YWCA.

Organizers say the pandemic forced them to choose between coming up with a new date or having to cancel this year.

“It has been a trying time. We were hoping things would lighten up, and the restrictions would end by the end of the year. When we noticed that was not happening, we decided to push the date back,” said Youngstown Rotary President Samatha Turner.

This year’s event will be on July 10 in the parking lot of Stambaugh Auditorium to allow for social distancing and other restrictions.

To help underwrite costs for the Beerfest, the Premier Bank Foundation donated $2,500.