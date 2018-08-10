New Dairy Queen to open in Columbiana

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) - A new Dairy Queen location is coming to Columbiana on State Route 14.

Ray and Chrissy Smith own several other Dairy Queen locations in Columbiana, Cornersburg, Boardman, Canfield and Austintown.

The new location will be a $1,800,000 investment in the city. It will be 3,300 square feet and will have both indoor and outdoor seating. The indoor seating will hold approximately 70 people and the outdoor seating will hold 16 people and feature a water feature.

There will be a double lane in the drive-thru and the location will also feature a DQ app which allows customers to take advantage of mobile ordering, rewards and incentives, mobile payment and a place to pick their order instead of waiting in line.

Also, those who download the app and pick Columbiana DQ as their “favorite” store will get a FREE DQ Blizzard flavor treat.

DQ Cakes will be another highlight at this location, as they will feature a 15-foot, six doors of freezers display case with hundreds of DQ cakes, logs, and Treatzza Pizzas on hand every day.

There will be a breakfast menu that will feature a $3 Buck breakfast that includes an entree, hash brown and a coffee. Hardshell eggs, pancakes, breakfast burritos, and platters, and breakfast meats: ham, sausage, and bacon.

The menu also features the famous $5 Buck Lunch.

The store will employ 4 managers, 2 assistant managers, 4 cake decorators, and 55 employees. Applications are still being accepted.