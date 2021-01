Optimal Health had previously held COVID-19 testing at their Canfield location

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Beginning this week, there will be a new COVID-19 testing site in Boardman.

Optimal Health had previously held COVID-19 testing at their Canfield location, but now they’ve expanded.

The new pop-up site will be held at the old Toys “R” Us on State Route 224.

The rapid and PCR tests are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekends.