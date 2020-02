Workers will also get a 1% raise over the next two years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At a Youngstown City Council meeting Wednesday night, the city reached an agreement with its garbage truck drivers.

The three-year contract with a new union now represents the ten drivers the city employs.

The wages have been set between $15 and $16 an hour, depending on time on the job, along with a 1% raise over the next two years.

The new contract expires at the end of 2022.