BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Boardman School Board unanimously approved a 3-year contract with the Boardman Education Association.

The new contract will take effect July 1 and includes a 3% pay increase each year of the contract.

Health insurance deductibles and maximum out-of-pocket expenses remain consistent with the previous agreement, but employee contributions will increase by 5%.

The current teachers’ contract was set to expire at the end of June.