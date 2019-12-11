New company taking over Regal Cinema in Austintown, planning renovation

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Regal Cinema in Austintown isn’t closing, instead, a new company plans to take over operations.

Dan DeSalvo, of P&S Equities, Inc., announced that Golden Star Theatres will be taking over operation of the 10-screen cinema on Mahoning Avenue at the beginning of next year.

Golden Star Theatres is headquartered in New Castle, Pa. It also operates Shenango Valley Cinemas and Cinema 8 in Hermitage and Westgate Cinemas in New Castle.

Golden Star plans a total renovation of the theaters and refreshment stand with state-of-the-art seating and motion picture equipment, according to DeSalvo.

“Western Pennsylvania has always been our home and we’re excited to expand into Ohio, allowing us continued growth and loyalty to customers, we would like to thank Jim Davis and the township trustees for their support,” said Frank Moses, owner and president of Golden Star Theaters.