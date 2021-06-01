New community garden looking for volunteers in Cortland

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Agriculture Center and the city of Cortland have teamed up to bring a community garden to the city.

Flags are already in place, marking the location of the garden behind the city administration building.

The project includes a pollinator garden and a Good Neighbor Garden.

There, the city will grow produce, including peppers, garlic and carrots. They will be donated to Cortview Village.

“We wanted to just reeducate people on how to farm, and you know, if you’re raising a garden, you’re a farmer. So, we wanted just to bring this all back to the people and teach people how they can raise their own gardens, have their own fresh vegetables,” said Ed Agler, director of Trumbull County Agriculture Center.

Officials say the garden serves several purposes, including helping people in need and educating more folks about growing food.

“If there’s an interest, then perhaps we’ll make it larger next year and available to residents in the community to perhaps grow their own garden, but we figured we’d just start small and see how it goes,” said Mayor Deidre Petrosky.

Mayor Petrosky says private donations are funding the garden, but the city is looking for volunteers to help maintain it.

Anyone who’d like to donate or help with the garden can contact city hall.