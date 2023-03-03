NEW MIDDLETOWN, (WKBN) – A new community center could be on the way in Mahoning county and it promises to serve a wide area.

New Middletown Village Mayor Harry Kale and Village Council want to know if residents are interested in it. A survey is being distributed to gauge support.

While the multigenerational Community Center will be located in the Village of New Middletown, it will serve other communities such as Youngstown, Campbell, East Palestine, Mount Jackson (Lawrence County, Pa) and North Lima.

This survey and the center are meant to include all surrounding local communities.

“This Community Center is meant to be a place where we can all come together and engage in

conversation, activities, and recreation. It is not meant to compete with sister centers, yet complement them,” said Councilwoman Ginny Younger.”

Paper surveys will be passed out but you can also access it on the Village of New Middletown website.

Surveys must be returned by April 1.

The survey is confidential. All participants who complete the survey will be entered into a

drawing to win one of four $50 Visa gift cards