New commander assumes role in 910th Operations Group at Vienna airbase

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The 910th Operations Group at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station has a new commander.

Lt. Col. Scott Lawson assumed the role Sunday.

“I’m smiling pretty big under this mask,” Lawson said. “I’m incredibly excited to be joining an incredible team, even in the new and challenging times we are in. The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly full of obstacles, but what I’ve seen so far is the 910th Operations Group has been leading the way and persevering through innovative solutions.”

“Scott was part of the 327th Airlift Squadron and I was blessed to be the first commander down there. I had a whole team of folks…and Scott was one of my racehorses. He was my go-to to make sure we were successful,” said Col. Joe Janik, commander of the 910th Airlift Wing.

Janik said he’s looking forward to working with Lawson in a new way.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with how the operations group executes their mission and does it with such apparent ease and professionalism,” Lawson said.

The 910th OG provides aircraft, aircrews, support personnel, equipment and supplies for combat forces within an area of responsibility as directed and also conducts aerial spray missions.