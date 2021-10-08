New clinic at Trumbull Regional aims to keep heart failure patients from returning to hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center is extending its cardiovascular care with a new clinic.

This Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) clinic will provide specialized care for patients with congestive heart failure. Staff will teach them how to improve their condition through medication, diet and exercise.

One of the main goals is to avoid sending patients back to the hospital.

“Students have shown that patients who have congestive heart failure, who get readmitted to the hospital, actually have a higher risk of death. We don’t know if that’s due to the underlying disease process or if they flare-up, but we do know that repeat hospitalizations for congestive heart failure may be linked to reduced survival,” said Dr. Shyam Bhakta, an interventional cardiologist at the clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are almost 550,000 new cases of cardiovascular heart failure diagnosed in the U.S. each year.