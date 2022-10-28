ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A popular Mexican fast food restaurant will be making its way to Columbiana County.

St. Clair Township announced on their Facebook page that Chipotle Mexican Grill will open on the 16000 block of Dresden Avenue in East Liverpool. Construction has begun in the area.

Chipotle has not announced when the location will open its doors. However, job openings are being promoted on their website for the new location.

The restaurant will be at the site of the former Ponderosa Steakhouse.

On Thursday, it was announced that T.J. Maxx would open in the township on November 20.