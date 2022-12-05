HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Hermitage has a new police chief.

City Manager Gary Hickson announced Monday that Adam Piccirillo has been appointed to the position effective December 10.

Piccirillo has served in the department for 14 years as an officer and for the last nine years as deputy chief of operations.

Piccirillo has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice at Slippery Rock University. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia and has served as president of the Mercer County Chiefs of Police Association.

“The appointment of Adam Piccirillo will continue the City’s tradition of having highly professional leadership in the police department. Adam will be an innovative manager of the department, a good communicator, and will lead with a compassionate mission of service to the community and the public we serve,” Hickson said.