AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Chick-fil-A could be coming to Austintown.

Plans are to build the restaurant on the old Mashorda’s property on Mahoning Avenue.

The land is currently zoned agricultural and needs to be changed to commercial.

A public hearing on that zone change request will be held Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Chick Fil A has an option on the land until January. If the zone change is approved construction could start either in April or August of next year.

