New changes coming for WRTA riders

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New changes for riders on the WRTA. Passengers will only be picked up and dropped off at designated WRTA bus stops.

The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) made the announcement on Tuesday.

WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris says the motivation behind the new policy is safety. Unexpected stops along the bus routes can be dangerous to the riders and other traffic.

The new policy goes into effect on April 5. As of that date, riders will no longer be able to hail a bus at any location along a route or request to get off the bus at a location that is not a bus stop.

“A rider is put in an unsafe position when he or she attempts to board a bus from an area where it’s not safe for a bus to stop. When a bus unexpectedly stops at a location not marked by a bus stop, it can pose a danger to the traffic immediately around that bus,” Harris said.

Bus stop locations and automated text alert signups can be found on the WRTA website.