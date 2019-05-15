New CEO signs contract with Youngstown Schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man selected to head up the Youngstown City School District made the job official by signing a three-year contract.

School officials announced Wednesday that Justin Jennings will begin serving the district as chief executive officer, beginning August 1. His annual salary will be $190,000, with an option to renegotiate that amount in the third year of the contract.

The contract also includes performance bonuses of up to $10,000 per academic year based on district progress.

Jennings issued the following statement in a prepared news release:

“I’m happy to have the contract worked out , and I’m looking forward to starting to work for the scholars of Youngstown.” – Justin Jennings, CEO of the Youngstown City School District

The Academic Distress Commission selected Jennings among several applicants. He formerly served as superintendent of the Muskegon Public Schools in Muskegon, Michigan.

Jennings replaces current CEO Krish Mohip, who chose not to renew his contract. Mohip’s contract expires on July 31.