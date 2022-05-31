LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County will have a new place to train its future police officers. The Career and Technical Center will start offering classes in the fall, and it could help fill the constant need for law enforcement in the area.

About a year ago, CCCTC was looking to add a new program — a police academy. Those at the school did some research and met with local law enforcement.

“Biggest thing they were telling was for good cadets and the fact there weren’t many academies in the area,” said Kevin Clark, director of student services at CCCTC.

CCCTC’s police academy will be state-certified. It’s a nine-month program, and students will complete more than 700 hours at the school.

If you want to join, you have to complete some paperwork and a physical fitness test.

“The physical fitness test is based on their age and their gender, and they have to meet criteria in push-ups, sit-ups and a mile-and-a-half run,” Clark said.

Once accepted, cadets will complete bookwork and hands-on training. They will learn how to use firearms, and training also includes a driving portion.

“And then they will also learn how to do an arrest, an intoxication training on how to properly go up to people when they are intoxicated, to do that interaction with them,” Clark said.

Clark said they have 18 people already signed up to do the training. The maximum he’ll take is 20.

Those at CCCTC believe that this will help fill a need for officers in the area.

“Well, I can tell you last week, we had a kick-off meeting, and I had every chief from the local area here, and every single one of them said they are in desperate need for police,” he said.

Lisbon police Chief Mike Abraham said he has a need for part-time officers, and having a police academy in the area would be great for recruiting.



“Those that are from the county, know the county, so those that want to come for the training are going to want to stay when they get their job,” Clark added.

To apply, you must be 21 by the time you’re done with the academy. The other requirements must also be met:

Complete CCCTC registration form

High school diploma or GED

Complete BCI/FBI background check

Complete student health clearance form

Copy of driving record from DMV

Pay $100 holding spot

For more information or to apply, contact Clark at 330-424-3520 or Kevin.clark@ccctc.k12.oh.us.

Evening classes are from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Financial aid and short-term grants are available to those who qualify.