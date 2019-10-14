New CBD shop officially opens in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new CBD shop in Warren officially opened its doors to the public on Friday.

Steel Valley CBD owner Frankie Tempesta said they plan to offer a wide selection of CBD products at reasonable prices.

The store also carries a selection of kratom, vapes and glassware. Staff members will be available to answer questions about medical benefits of their products.

They plan to have pop-up events and festivals across Trumbull County.

Steel Valley CBD is located at 531 E. Market Street.

It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

