New cat rescue holds fundraiser in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new cat rescue held a fundraiser for some furry friends Saturday afternoon at Davidson’s Restaurant in Canfield.

Kitty Krew Rescue was raising money for the start-up costs of their nonprofit organization.

They raffled off prize baskets, gift cards and even sold Kitty Krew Rescue t-shirts.

Now, they hope to rescue a smaller amount of cats to focus on finding them their perfect home.

“We kind of want to keep it small so we can get to know them and see what their ideal homes are and find them a better placement. You know, you start to take in several hundred cats, you don’t know them as well, it’s tougher to find them a good placement,” said co-founder Paige Kern.

Kitty Krew Rescue plans to open in Austintown this summer.