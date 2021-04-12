New Castle woman facing federal drug charges

Deia Eggleston, 46, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman from New Castle is facing several federal drug charges.

According to the indictment, Eggleston conspired with others from from January 2017 through May 2019 to distribute fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine.

Prosecutors also say that Eggleston used her Bleakley Avenue home in New Castle to store, manufacture and sell the drugs.

If convicted, Eggleston faces a sentence of no less than 10 years to a maximum of life in prison and a fine or both.