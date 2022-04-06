NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A free career fair open to the public with over 100 employers will be held on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the New Castle School of Trades (NCST).

Companies that are looking to hire are searching for candidates with skills in various trades. NCST offers 11 skilled trade programs in various industries, including Automotive Technology and Transportation, Building Technology, Refrigeration and A/C Technology and more.

“Our career fair is a great opportunity to bring employers and the next generation of highly skilled employees together,” said NCST President Rex Spaulding in a press release.

The NCST has made an impact on creating career opportunities for students in the region for the last 75 years. NCST programs bring skilled workers into their trades by providing them with resources and chances to build their network.

Guests will be welcome to purchase refreshments at the provided food trucks during their visit to the 6th annual NCST hiring event.