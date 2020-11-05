New Castle raid nets drugs, cash, money and gun

A Cadillac and cellphones were also seized

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man was arrested Wednesday and several drugs and cash were seized during a drug raid on North Mercer Street in New Castle.

According to police, officers searched the house and seized a stolen gun, crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy pills, over $5,000 in cash and a Cadillac CTS.

Maurice Collier, 30, was arrested.

Collier is facing several charges including drug possession with the intent to deliver, a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

More headlines from WKBN.com: