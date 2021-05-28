New Castle prom placed on lockdown following threat

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon during prom after police confirmed a “credible threat.”

Students were participating in promenade at the high school on E. Lincoln Avenue when police arrived and escorted students and parents out of the school and into their vehicles.

Officials say they received a threat to students and the school. Through their investigation, police were able to speak to the individual by phone and that person reiterated the threats.

Investigators pinpointed that person’s location as being near the high school, and that is when they decided to lock it down.

New Castle police were assisted by Pennsylvania State Police, the Neshannock Township Police Department and school security and staff.

New Castle police are actively investigating the incident and are attempting to locate the individual responsible for the threats. More information will be released as it becomes available.