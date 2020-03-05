New Castle police: Woman arrested after admitting she stabbed man

The woman told police the man said if she didn't like the way he was treating another woman, she should stab him -- so she did

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman, who they said admitted to stabbing a man in New Castle.

Samantha Thompson, 35, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Police responded to the 300 block of Newell Ave. on a report of a stabbing.

At first, officers were told the man stabbed himself. Police said they later learned Thompson stabbed him and she admitted to officers that she did it.

Thompson said she was in the garage with the man and another woman, and she got upset about the way he was treating the other woman.

She said the man pulled a knife out of his pocket and said if she didn’t like it, she should stab him, according to police.

Thompson said she picked up the knife and stabbed him, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.