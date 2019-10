Several people told police they received calls from people about solicitors requesting donations

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle Police Department is warning neighbors to be on the alert for scam phone callers saying they are from the police department.

Several people told police they received calls about solicitors requesting donations in the name of the New Castle Police Department.

New Castle officials say there are no solicitors calling and collecting money on behalf of the department.

Anyone with questions can contact police at (724) 656-3580.